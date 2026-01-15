MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) was down 3.01% at $74.32. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online travel company had lost 9.18% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of MakeMyTrip will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 21, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 10.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $313.62 million, up 17.3% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.55 per share and a revenue of $1.11 billion, indicating changes of -0.64% and +13.49%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.56% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MakeMyTrip presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, MakeMyTrip is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 49.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.51, which means MakeMyTrip is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

