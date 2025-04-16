MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed the most recent trading day at $101.89, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.24% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

The the stock of online travel company has risen by 7.24% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.41, reflecting a 7.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $246.18 million, up 21.34% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MakeMyTrip. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.13% lower. MakeMyTrip is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, MakeMyTrip is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 49.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.85.

It's also important to note that MMYT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 7.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Delivery Services industry stood at 1.79 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

