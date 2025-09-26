MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) was down 1.01% at $94.77. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.59%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had lost 4.7% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

The upcoming earnings release of MakeMyTrip will be of great interest to investors. On that day, MakeMyTrip is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $264.28 million, indicating a 25.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, indicating changes of +38.46% and +21.79%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. MakeMyTrip presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, MakeMyTrip is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 44.32. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.51.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MMYT in the coming trading sessions

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

