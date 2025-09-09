MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) was down 2.31% at $97.89. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Shares of the online travel company witnessed a gain of 6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.45, signifying a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $264.28 million, up 25.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $1.19 billion, signifying shifts of +38.46% and +21.79%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MakeMyTrip currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MakeMyTrip is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.39. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.51 of its industry.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

