MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) was down 3.55% at $46.14. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Shares of the online travel company have appreciated by 17.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.09%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 9.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 19, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.31, showcasing a 26.19% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $277.35 million, up 12.99% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.48 per share and a revenue of $1.07 billion, indicating changes of -5.13% and +9.68%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MakeMyTrip. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MakeMyTrip is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, MakeMyTrip is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.81. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.61.

Also, we should mention that MMYT has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Delivery Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.