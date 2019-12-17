MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MakeMyTrip Ltd. (Symbol: MMYT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.08, changing hands as low as $24.68 per share. MakeMyTrip Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMYT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.66 per share, with $32.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.68.

