MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed the latest trading day at $101.08, indicating a +0.17% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

The online travel company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of MakeMyTrip will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking a 17.95% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $277.12 million, indicating an 8.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.98 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, signifying shifts of +26.92% and +18.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.3% lower. MakeMyTrip is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MakeMyTrip is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.31.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

