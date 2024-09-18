MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed at $105.76, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 11.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $216.03 million, indicating a 28.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.71 per share and a revenue of $946.59 million, indicating changes of +40.16% and +20.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MakeMyTrip is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MakeMyTrip's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 60.99. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.73.

Investors should also note that MMYT has a PEG ratio of 4.49 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Delivery Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.