MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) ended the recent trading session at $91.24, demonstrating a +1.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 18.04% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.38, marking a 26.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $230.58 million, up 17.21% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $926.3 million, representing changes of +32.79% and +18.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, MakeMyTrip boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, MakeMyTrip is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 55.87. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.36 for its industry.

One should further note that MMYT currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Delivery Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

