MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) reported revenue of $295.69 million, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross Bookings - Air Ticketing : $1.53 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.53 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Bookings - Hotels and Packages : $750.44 million compared to the $794.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $750.44 million compared to the $794.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross Bookings - Bus Ticketing : $420.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $421.52 million.

: $420.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $421.52 million. Bus Ticketing - Bus tickets : 36.68 million compared to the 34.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 36.68 million compared to the 34.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. Air Ticketing - Flight segments : 15.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.01 million.

: 15.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.01 million. Hotels and Packages - Room nights : 11.83 million compared to the 11.7 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.83 million compared to the 11.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross Bookings - Total : $2.78 billion versus $2.8 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.78 billion versus $2.8 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Margin- Air Ticketing : $107.88 million versus $106.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $107.88 million versus $106.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Margin- Others : $27.53 million versus $23.8 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $27.53 million versus $23.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Margin- Bus Ticketing : $42.41 million versus $44.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $42.41 million versus $44.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Margin- Hotels and Packages: $133.18 million versus $143.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how MakeMyTrip performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MakeMyTrip have returned -12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

