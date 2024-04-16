MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Price Target Increased by 7.09% to 66.75

The average one-year price target for MakeMyTrip (NasdaqGS:MMYT) has been revised to 66.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.09% from the prior estimate of 62.33 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.06% from the latest reported closing price of 63.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in MakeMyTrip. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 10.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMYT is 0.76%, an increase of 20.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 65,000K shares. The put/call ratio of MMYT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,125K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,050K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 4.72% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,281K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,466K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,992K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,455K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing an increase of 39.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 73.31% over the last quarter.

ARTYX - Artisan Developing World Fund Investor Shares holds 3,020K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 39.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 77.89% over the last quarter.

MakeMyTrip Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MakeMyTrip owns and operates well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through their primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Comapny services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Company provides its customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.