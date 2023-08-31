MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Price Target Increased by 10.13% to 41.42

The average one-year price target for MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been revised to 41.42 / share. This is an increase of 10.13% from the prior estimate of 37.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.21% from the latest reported closing price of 37.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 198 funds or institutions reporting positions in MakeMyTrip. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMYT is 0.50%, a decrease of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 59,318K shares. The put/call ratio of MMYT is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 6,182K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,242K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 88.59% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,568K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 20.99% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,200K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,927K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing an increase of 63.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 188.47% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,522K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 4.44% over the last quarter.

MakeMyTrip Background Information

MakeMyTrip owns and operates well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through their primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Comapny services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Company provides its customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

