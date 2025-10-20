MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) ended the recent trading session at $90.73, demonstrating a +1.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online travel company had lost 12.59% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.45, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $264.28 million, up 25.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.46% and +21.79%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MakeMyTrip. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, MakeMyTrip boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MakeMyTrip's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.31, so one might conclude that MakeMyTrip is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

