MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) ended the recent trading session at $94.36, demonstrating a +1.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 1.66% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 22, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.45, signifying a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $277.12 million, indicating a 8.88% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.97 per share and a revenue of $1.16 billion, representing changes of +26.28% and +18.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MakeMyTrip. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. As of now, MakeMyTrip holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MakeMyTrip is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.7.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

