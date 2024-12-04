MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with MakeMyTrip (MMYT) standing at $116.63, reflecting a +0.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.31%.

The online travel company's stock has climbed by 13.88% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MakeMyTrip in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 25.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $256.68 million, indicating a 19.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $968.67 million. These totals would mark changes of +31.97% and +23.79%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MakeMyTrip. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, MakeMyTrip is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.45, which means MakeMyTrip is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that MMYT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.26. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Delivery Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

