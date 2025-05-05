MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed the most recent trading day at $113.21, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 29.13% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MakeMyTrip in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 14, 2025. On that day, MakeMyTrip is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.89%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $246.18 million, indicating a 21.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MakeMyTrip. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.13% decrease. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, MakeMyTrip is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.74. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.67 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that MMYT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 8.47. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Delivery Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

