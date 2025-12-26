MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) was down 1.72% at $83.25. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 20.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of MakeMyTrip will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $313.62 million, up 17.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, which would represent changes of +3.85% and +13.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, MakeMyTrip holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MakeMyTrip currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.39, so one might conclude that MakeMyTrip is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

