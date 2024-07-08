MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed at $86.66, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online travel company had gained 6.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.41% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.38, showcasing a 26.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $230.58 million, indicating a 17.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $926.3 million, demonstrating changes of +32.79% and +27.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, MakeMyTrip possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MakeMyTrip currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.16.

It is also worth noting that MMYT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MMYT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

