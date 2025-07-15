MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) ended the recent trading session at $93.01, demonstrating a +2.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Shares of the online travel company witnessed a loss of 9.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.45, showcasing a 15.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $277.12 million, indicating a 8.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

MMYT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.64% and +18.78%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% lower. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note MakeMyTrip's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.53. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.77.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

