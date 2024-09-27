MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) closed the most recent trading day at $94.96, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The the stock of online travel company has fallen by 2.54% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $216.03 million, up 28.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $946.59 million, which would represent changes of +40.16% and +20.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, MakeMyTrip is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.27. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.99.

Investors should also note that MMYT has a PEG ratio of 4.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Delivery Services industry stood at 2.31 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.