Is MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. MakeMyTrip (MMYT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

MakeMyTrip is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMYT's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MMYT has returned 115.5% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 19.7%. This means that MakeMyTrip is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Infosys (INFY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 26.5%.

Over the past three months, Infosys' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, MakeMyTrip belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.4% this year, meaning that MMYT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Infosys belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +6.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MakeMyTrip and Infosys. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

