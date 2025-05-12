MAKEMYTRIP Earnings Preview: Recent $MMYT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAKEMYTRIP ($MMYT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $261,046,560 and earnings of $0.31 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MMYT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MAKEMYTRIP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of MAKEMYTRIP stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 23,886,735 shares (+9724.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,340,661,162
- FIL LTD removed 2,666,725 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $261,312,382
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,471,660 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,207,963
- KEYSTONE INVESTORS PTE LTD removed 851,470 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,435,545
- FMR LLC added 811,486 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,517,513
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 727,030 shares (+1586.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,241,669
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 687,507 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,193,285
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.