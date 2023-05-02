Make These Moves Immediately If You Want to Retire In 2024

For some people, retirement is still a far-off milestone. But it may be the case that you're looking at wrapping up your career at some point in 2024 -- and maybe even during the first half of it at that.

You may be growing increasingly excited about the idea of getting to retire. But if that's something you expect to do in 2024, you should absolutely make these key moves first.

1. Evaluate your savings

Chances are, if you're looking to retire next year, you probably have a pretty good sense of how much money is in your IRA or 401(k) plan. But do you know how much annual income that will translate to, and is your savings balance robust enough to last throughout retirement?

That's why you must take a deep dive into your savings before making your retirement official. You could be sitting on a $700,000 nest egg. But if you run the numbers, you might realize that doesn't leave you with as much yearly income as you initially expected. That might prompt you to change your plans or delay your workforce exit a bit.

2. See what monthly Social Security benefit you're in line for

There's a good chance Social Security will play a big role in your retirement finances. So it's important to know what monthly benefit you're looking at. You can get that information by checking out your most recent earnings statement from the Social Security Administration (SSA). If you've misplaced it, you can create an account on the SSA's website and access it there.

If you're unhappy with your monthly benefit, you may need to push yourself to work a bit longer so you can grow it a bit. Spending an extra six months working, for example, might still make it possible to retire in 2024, only with a larger monthly Social Security benefit to look forward to for life.

3. Decide if you're going to downsize -- and consider listing quickly

Many people downsize to smaller homes once they enter retirement. If that's something you're planning to do, you may want to list your home sooner than 2024.

Right now, the U.S. housing market sorely lacks inventory. We don't know if that will be the case in 2024, or if the market will lack inventory to the same degree it does now. It's generally in your best interest to sell at a time when your competition is at a minimum.

You may be thinking: "I don't want to move out of my home until I'm actually retired." But you never know whether a buyer might be willing to let you stay in your home and rent it back after completing your sale. So it pays to talk to a local real estate agent and look at options.

A 2024 retirement is something you might already be counting down to. But make sure to check these important moves off your list before firming up your retirement plans. You never know when those plans might need a bit of a tweak to help you avoid financial worries.

