Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 30, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth (PRDGX): 0.63% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. PRDGX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. PRDGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.45%.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund I (LCFYX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LCFYX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. LCFYX, with annual returns of 10.99% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund C (JCICX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JCICX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JCICX has an expense ratio of 1.34%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 12.01% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

