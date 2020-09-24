Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 24, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Polen Growth Fund Institutional (POLIX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. POLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. POLIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.64%.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R3 (OTCHX) is a stand out amongst its peers. OTCHX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 13.5%, expense ratio of 1.05% and management fee of 0.69%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MSIF Small Company Growth Portfolio A (MSSMX). Expense ratio: 1.29%. Management fee: 0.92%. Five year annual return: 13.58%. MSSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

