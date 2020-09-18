Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 18, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio (FOCPX) has a 0.89% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. FOCPX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 18.25% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth S2 (IAXTX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.33% over the last five years, IAXTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JATIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. JATIX has an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 23.62% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

