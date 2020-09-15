Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 15, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Artisan Developing World Investor (ARTYX): 1.35% expense ratio and 1.03% management fee. ARTYX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of 14.88% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund A (JIGAX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.42% over the last five years, JIGAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral A (OPGSX). Expense ratio: 1.17%. Management fee: 0.68%. Five year annual return: 16.59%. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OPGSX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

