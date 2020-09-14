Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 14, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R6 (JUEMX): 0.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUEMX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 11% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX): 0.62% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. ALLIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.32% over the last five years, ALLIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Van Eck International Investors Gold I (INIIX). Expense ratio: 1%. Management fee: 0.73%. Five year annual return: 16.92%. Sector - Precious Metal funds like INIIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

