Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 11, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Vanguard Tax-Managed Cap Appreciation Admiral (VTCLX) has a 0.09% expense ratio and 0.08% management fee. VTCLX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.61% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Columbia Convertible Security R5 (COCRX). Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.78%. COCRX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.34% over the last five years.

Victory Munder Small Cap Growth I (MIGSX). Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 0.85%. Five year annual return: 10.93%. MIGSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

