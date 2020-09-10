Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 10, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style I (AUEIX) has a 0.4% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. AUEIX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.9% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

AB Small Cap Growth K (QUAKX) is a stand out amongst its peers. QUAKX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With five-year annualized performance of 13.83%, expense ratio of 1.08% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.0 (CAPEX): 0.47% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. CAPEX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.25% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

