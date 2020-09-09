Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 09, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MFS Growth Fund A (MFEGX): 0.89% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 15.04% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Fund K (FFDKX): 0.4% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. FFDKX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.8% over the last five years, FFDKX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund R3 (LCFRX): 1.36% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LCFRX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. With a five-year annual return of 10.44%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

