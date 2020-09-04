Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 04, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Franklin International Growth Adviser (FNGZX). FNGZX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.55%.

Morgan Stanley Multi-Cap Growth Trust I (CPODX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. CPODX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 27.03% over the last five years, CPODX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price Capital Opportunity R (RRCOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RRCOX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RRCOX has an expense ratio of 1.18%, management fee of 0.33%, and annual returns of 10.3% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

