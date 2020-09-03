Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 03, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MSIF Advantage Port IS (MADSX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MADSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 19.96% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AB Small Cap Growth Adviser (QUAYX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUAYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 14.09% over the last five years, QUAYX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R5 (MGRFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MGRFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. MGRFX has an expense ratio of 0.81%, management fee of 0.68%, and annual returns of 10.86% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.