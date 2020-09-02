Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - September 02, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth I (JPGSX): 0.59% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JPGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JPGSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.85%.

Nationwide AllianzGI Intl Growth R6 (NWAHX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NWAHX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With five-year annualized performance of 11.84%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.7%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund K (FAGKX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FAGKX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. FAGKX has an expense ratio of 0.52%, management fee of 0.35%, and annual returns of 10.11% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

