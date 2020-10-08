Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - October 08, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
Nationwide Growth Fund A (NMFAX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. NMFAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 10.38% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Vanguard International Growth Investor (VWIGX): 0.44% expense ratio and 0.41% management fee. VWIGX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With yearly returns of 11.76% over the last five years, VWIGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
BlackRock Science & Technology Opportunities I (BGSIX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. BGSIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 26.4% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
