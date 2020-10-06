Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - October 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Janus Henderson Forty S (JARTX): 1.18% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. JARTX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JARTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.72%.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral A (OPGSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. Sector - Precious Metal funds like OPGSX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With five-year annualized performance of 16.59%, expense ratio of 1.17% and management fee of 0.68%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Century Global Growth Institutional (AGGIX). Expense ratio: 0.88%. Management fee: 0.87%. Five year annual return: 10.28%. AGGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

