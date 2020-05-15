Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - May 15, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth A (OLGAX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.07% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Baron Global Advantage Fund Retail (BGAFX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. BGAFX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. BGAFX, with annual returns of 12.79% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Matthews China Small Companies Investor (MCSMX): 1.42% expense ratio and 1% management fee. MCSMX is a Pacific Rim - Equity mutual fund; these funds typically invest in companies throughout the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.59% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

