Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 30, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Admiral (MMELX): 1.01% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. MMELX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. MMELX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.68%.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R2 (MIRGX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIRGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MIRGX, with annual returns of 13.7% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth I (OGGFX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OGGFX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. OGGFX has an expense ratio of 0.99%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 14.48% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.