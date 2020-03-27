Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 27, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Royce International Premier Fund Series (RYIPX). RYIPX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.44%, management fee of 1%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.49%.

MFS Growth Fund R2 (MEGRX): 1.15% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. MEGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.68% over the last five years, MEGRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Hartford Global Growth HLS IA (HIALX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HIALX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. HIALX has an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 13.26% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

