Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 25, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K (FBGKX). FBGKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 14.77%.

AB Discovery Growth I (CHCIX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 11.64% over the last five years, CHCIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Red Oak Technology Select (ROGSX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. ROGSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 17.65% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

