Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 23, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Pacific Basin (FPBFX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. FPBFX is classified as a Pacific Rim - Equity fund, and these types of mutual funds see big investment opportunities in the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. With annual returns of 10.64% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Hartford Core Equity R4 (HGISX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGISX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 12.33% over the last five years, HGISX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

PIMCO StocksPLUS A (PSPAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PSPAX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. PSPAX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 10.29% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

