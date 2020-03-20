Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 20, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Manning & Napier Disciplined Value I (MNDFX): 0.58% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. MNDFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. MNDFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.98%.

T. Rowe Price Institutional Large Cap Growth (TRLGX). Expense ratio: 0.56%. Management fee: 0.55%. TRLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.9% over the last five years.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth I (MEFZX). Expense ratio: 0.71%. Management fee: 0.68%. Five year annual return: 12.99%. MEFZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

