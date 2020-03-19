Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 19, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Retail (RPGEX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. RPGEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. RPGEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.13%.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R3 (MEFNX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MEFNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 12.3%, expense ratio of 1.41% and management fee of 0.68%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MFS New Discovery R4 (MNDJX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.88% management fee. MNDJX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.45% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

