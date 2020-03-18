Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 18, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Principal Capital Appreciation R1 (PCAMX) has a 1.37% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. PCAMX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.75% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Franklin DynaTech R (FDNRX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FDNRX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 16.2% over the last five years, FDNRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AB Small Cap Growth Adviser (QUAYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QUAYX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. QUAYX has an expense ratio of 0.91%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 14.02% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

