Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 11, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth R (RRMGX): 1.27% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. RRMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. RRMGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.17%.

Harbor Large Cap Value Admiral (HRLVX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HRLVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.92% over the last five years, HRLVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R2 (PPUNX): 1.34% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PPUNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.54% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

