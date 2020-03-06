Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 06, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX): 1.06% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 11.2% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Dreyfus Appreciation Fund (DGAGX). Expense ratio: 0.9%. Management fee: 0.55%. DGAGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.87% over the last five years.

Franklin DynaTech A (FKDNX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. With a much more diversified approach, FKDNX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FKDNX has an expense ratio of 0.85%, management fee of 0.46%, and annual returns of 15.25% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

