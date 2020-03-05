Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 05, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

VY T. Rower Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Advisor (IAXAX): 1.28% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. IAXAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.1%.

Principal Capital Appreciation R4 (PCAPX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. PCAPX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. PCAPX, with annual returns of 11.31% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Janus Henderson Global Technology D (JNGTX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JNGTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. JNGTX has an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 20.3% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

