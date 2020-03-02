Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - March 02, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

SEI Institutional Managed Trust Large Cap Growth I (SPGIX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. SPGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.64% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Equity I (CMGIX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CMGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 15.75%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.67%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Janus Henderson Global Technology I (JATIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JATIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. JATIX has an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 20.4% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

