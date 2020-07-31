Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - July 31, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (PRJPX): 0.97% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. PRJPX is a Japan - Equity fund option, and these funds primarily invest in companies in one of the world's richest and most diversified economies, Japan. PRJPX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.4%.

Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Institutional (BFTIX). Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.7%. BFTIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 18.19% over the last five years.

Nationwide AllianzGI Intl Growth R6 (NWAHX). Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.7%. Five year annual return: 11.84%. NWAHX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

