Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds - July 30, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Growth Company K (FGCKX) has a 0.75% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. FGCKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 19.34% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Beacon Stephens Mid Cap Growth A (STMGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. STMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 13.02%, expense ratio of 1.25% and management fee of 0.8%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MSIF Global Quality Portfolio A (MGQAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MGQAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. MGQAX has an expense ratio of 1.25%, management fee of 0.7%, and annual returns of 10.19% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

